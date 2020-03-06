OnePlus Wants Your Ideas For OxygenOS, And Some Cool Rewards Await You in Return

OnePlus has announced a new initiative called IDEAS and you and I as OnePlus users can participate by sharing our ideas on what we would like to see with the company’s software called OxygenOS. This rather unique and admittedly rare initiative at present welcomes ideas about the changes, improvements, feature requests and even highlighting bugs that users may have noticed on the OxygenOS on OnePlus phones. There are rewards waiting for you, for all the troubles you take. What you need to do is head to the OnePlus website and then drop in on the Communities section. You will find the IDEAS page here. At this stage, you log in with your OnePlus account and share your ideas about how the OxygenOS software should evolve. All OnePlus asks of you is that you “make sure it is clear and neat.” The IDEAS initiative is now Live and runs till April 30.

OnePlus also says that the person who submits the ideas that are eventually adopted and integrated within OxygenOS will get a VIP Ticket to an upcoming OnePlus event, round trip with a one-night accommodation. The five most liked ideas will get 1000 Community credit, a customized community badge and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones. That’s not all. Every submitted idea gets you 20 Community credits too—though this is limited to once per day. OnePlus says that their OS team will review all ideas and reply to five most liked ideas. “If your idea is picked for adoption, it will then be implemented by our R&D team,” they say.

The person who submits the ideas that are eventually adopted and integrated within OxygenOS will get a VIP Ticket to an upcoming OnePlus event

“As a global beta run, we are currently open to ideas that are related to software, which, we believe, is a perfect area for everyone to dive in,” says OnePlus. At present, this idea sharing option is limited to just the software but then again, that could just be the start.

HAVE YOU READ?

OnePlus 7T Review: A Whole Lot of Wow, And a Hint of The OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro Review: Mildly Eccentric But You’ll Love a Great QLED Display

OxygenOS is the wrapper that OnePlus adds to the Android operating system on its smartphones, and there is absolutely no doubt that it is one of the best customizations in the entire Android smartphone ecosystem. The IDEAS initiative by the company simply adds to the reputation that OnePlus has that it listens to its users and actively integrates feedback in subsequent software updates, across its product lines. OnePlus does insist that “Your ideas are always welcome. Still, only ideas shared by April 30 are eligible to win the awards from this campaign.” That’s sorted then. Time to log in and start sharing some pearls of wisdom.

