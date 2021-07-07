OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Launched In India: How to Buy, Price, Specs & More

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has finally launched its limited Cobalt Edition OnePlus Watch in India. The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition was launched in China back in May and comes as OnePlus‘ special edition smartwatch, being made of premium material like cobalt alloy and is touted to offer a more durable and sturdier design. The Cobal Edition OnePlus Watch also comes with Sapphire glass and has the same specifications as the original variant that was launched alongside the OnePlus 9 series back in March this year. The Cobalt Edition OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 19,999 in India and will go on sale on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores starting July 16 at 12PM IST. The pre-bookings for the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition have already begun and customers can book a unit in advance till July 10.

OnePlus says that potential buyers can pre-order the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App for a price of Rs 1,000. They will be notified about the availability of the smartwatch and will need to complete the payment between July 12 to July 14. This Rs 1,000 will be adjusted against the price of the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition when users make the full payment. OnePlus has an introductory offer where the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition can be purchased at an instant discount of Rs 1,000 by using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. This offer is valid till September 15. Customers can also avail a 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards.

The Cobalt Edition OnePlus Watch is the same as the standard edition in terms of specifications and features. It comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and has a specially treated sapphire glass and an Mohs rating of 9 for enhanced brightness and exceptional scratch resistance. The case is made of cobalt alloy.

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition also comes with ‘seamless connection’ support that allows users to receive voice calls and see app notifications. The seamless connectivity also allows users to adjust the OnePlus phone’s settings through the smartwatch. There are over 110 workout modes on the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition and other health-focussed features such as SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders. The OnePlus Watch features Bluetooth, GPS, an IP68 rating along with 5ATM water resistance. The wearable packs a 402mAh battery that supports Warp Charge fast charging. It is touted to deliver a week’s battery life with just 20 minutes of charge and a day-long power in just five minutes.

