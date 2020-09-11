OnePlus Watch Could Arrive With a Circular Dial Design Possibly With WearOS

We’ve seen speculations and rumours around an upcoming OnePlus smartwatch and it seems that a wearable from the company is coming soon. A subtle hint about the so-called OnePlus Watch was given away by tipster Max J. suggesting that it will arrive with a circular display. No other details were shared, but we can safely assume that the company could launch it alongside the OnePlus 8T.

Last month we reported that the smartwatch had received certification from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The IMDA certification was also a hint that the launch was not very far off. This will be the company’s first-ever wearable product adding to its wireless earphones and smart TV range.

It will be interesting to see what platform OnePlus will stick to, especially since Google’s WearOS continues to play catch up with Apple and Samsung. We recently saw OPPO launching its first WearOS based smartwatch with a square dial that received positive feedback. More recently a leak suggests that Vivo is also preparing to launch its own circular smartwatch. This essentially means that OnePlus could take pointers from the two brands since all of them operate under a single conglomerate.

I know it's spelled wrong because it's a hint 👀 pic.twitter.com/YD51QcAd5c — Max J. (@MaxJmb) September 10, 2020

OnePlus has been working on a smartwatch for a while now and a couple of years ago the company had plans of launching one. However, the product was scrapped as the company felt it wasn’t the right time to launch such a product in the market. During that time, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said that a number of major OEMs have already released various products in a variety of markets, and adding one more would not help in strengthening OnePlus’ lineup of products.