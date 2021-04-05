OnePlus Watch Could Get Always on Display Feature, If Only Users Ask For It

The newly launched OnePlus Watch may get an always-on display (AOD) feature via a future over-the-air (OTA) update, a company executive shared on the OnePlus community forum. However, the Chinese tech company adds that it is “evaluating the possibility of bringing" the feature if only users ask for it as it can have a major impact on the battery. The AOD feature, as the name suggests, lets users check the time or date without having to raise or tap to wake the screen. The always-on-display was also a much-requested feature on the previous OnePlus smartphones, and the company has been improving it with Canvas AoD that brings a more minimal design. In case OnePlus decides to rollout AOD on the OnePlus Watch, we can expect it to get the Canvas functionality.

Speaking over the development, OnePlus Product Manager Raymond Z said, “We’ve heard many users request the always-on display. We are currently looking at things like how it impacts power consumption and are evaluating the possibility to bring this feature in a future OTA. I’m also interested to know your thoughts about how important AOD is to you, considering that it could increase power consumption by almost 50 percent." He also shared that the OnePlus Watch uses RTOS system instead of Google’s Wear OS because of its “ability to better offer" a longer battery life. To manage the smartwatch, users will need the OnePlus Health app that would become available on Google Play “shortly before the watch goes on sale."

OnePlus is yet to share the OnePlus Watch’s availability details for the Indian market. It carries a price tag of Rs 16,999 but is listed with an introductory price of Rs 14,999 on the official website. There’s also a Special Cobalt Edition of the OnePlus Watch, however, the company is yet to share its price and availability details. You can read all about its features here.