OnePlus Watch First Sale in India Now Live: Price, Specifications and Best Deals

The newly launched OnePlus Watch’s first sale in India is currently live, and OnePlus Red Cable Club members can purchase the device via official stores and site. Regular customers can purchase the smartwatch via Amazon and other official partner channels from April 22 onwards (post-12 PM). The OnePlus Watch is also available at an introductory price of Rs 14,999, instead of Rs 16,999. Customers can choose between Moonlight Silver and Midnight Black colour options. Notably, OnePlus Red Cable Club members can enjoy sale deals such as a 5 percent cashback with select American Express cards and Rs 2,000 off with SBI credit card (regular and EMI transactions). Amazon will also offer sale benefits to customers with SBI credit card.

In terms of features, the OnePlus smartwatch has a 1.39-inch display with a 326ppi pixel density. Users can choose between 50 watch faces, and there is also an option for them to take a photo from their phone to create a personalise watch face. It has detachable straps, allowing users to put third-party straps on their new smartwatch. There is an array of sensors onboard such as a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor (Sp02), acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, and GPS. Further, the OnePlus Watch has more than 110 workout modes, and users can even check messages, take calls, and control music. The smartwatch can seamlessly connect to the OnePlus TV and act as a remote to the OnePlus TV. If the OnePlus Watch is connected to the OnePlus TV and a user gets a call, the TV will automatically lower the volume.

An enviable addition to your style and an inevitable one to your fitness regimeRing in the summer in style here: https://t.co/QGkwCRPR1R pic.twitter.com/UYvNo1SqOW— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 21, 2021

Moreover, if a user falls asleep while watching TV, the OnePlus Watch will turn off the OnePlus TV automatically after 30 minutes of the user falling asleep – these features will come to the OnePlus Watch in the coming days, the company said.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus Watch is claimed to last up to two weeks on regular usage and a week’s battery life for heavy users. The OnePlus Watch can charge for one week of usage in just 20 minutes, the company claims. Availability and price details of the OnePlus Cobalt Limited Edition still remain unclear.

