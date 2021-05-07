OnePlus Watch Gets Always-On Display in New Update, But It Reduces Battery Life by Half

OnePlus launched its first smartwatch - the OnePlus Watch in March this month. OnePlus had earlier promised that the OnePlus Watch will get new features like an always-on display in the near future via a software update. Now, the company is rolling out the B.48 update that brings the much-awaited Always-On display feature on the OnePlus Watch. The OnePlus Watch went on sale in India last month, on April 21 and is available in two colour options - Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver. There is also a Cobalt Limited Edition version of the smartwatch as well, but it is not known when the Cobalt Limited Edition will launch. The new upgrade is an incremental update for the OnePlus Watch.

Now, while the always-on display feature is a much-awaited addition to the OnePlus smartwatch, and it came rather quickly after OnePlus announcing that it will bring the feature via a firmware update, it comes with a big trade-off. OnePlus, in its forum post announcing the update, said that the always-on display reduces the battery life of the smartwatch by about half. Apart from the always-on display feature, the new OnePlus Watch B.48 update brings a new remote control camera function, that allows users to take charge of the camera controls via the smartwatch. The OnePlus Watch also gets a new Marathon workout mode with the new update, along with other improvements, optimisations, and bug fixes.

The update is being rolled out to some users initially, with a larger rollout coming soon. Now, while an always-on display does add a much-awaited feature on the OnePlus Watch, it comes with a very substantial hit on the battery life, making it a tough trade-off for users.

The OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 14,999 in India and can be purchased on Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus’ official website.

In terms of features, the OnePlus smartwatch has a 1.39-inch display with a 326ppi pixel density. Users can choose between 50 watch faces, and there is also an option for them to take a photo from their phone to create a personalised watch face. It has detachable straps, allowing users to put third-party straps on their new smartwatch. There is an array of sensors onboard such as a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor (Sp02), acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, and GPS. Further, the OnePlus Watch has more than 110 workout modes, and users can even check messages, take calls, and control music. The smartwatch can seamlessly connect to the OnePlus TV and act as a remote to the OnePlus TV. If the OnePlus Watch is connected to the OnePlus TV and a user gets a call, the TV will automatically lower the volume.

