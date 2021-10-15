OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Coming Soon: Here's Everything We Know So Far

OnePlus will soon launch a special Harry Potter edition of its OnePlus Watch. The company has teased a new smartwatch on its official Twitter handle, where the strap shows a Hogwarts logo. Hogwarts is the school where all wizards in the Harry Potter world go to. OnePlus has not revealed any details about the upcoming product, but the teaser said that the special edition watch is “Coming Soon." “After all this time? Always," the OnePlus teaser said, making a reference to famous dialogue from professor snape in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The tweet from OnePlus also says “for a generation that still remembers the magic," further hinting at a Harry Potter-themed accessory. OnePlus has also published a dedicated page on its website that shows the image of the Watch and says, “Calling all Witches and Wizards." The URL of the page also says hpwach, which likely means the Harry Potter Watch. All this suggests that the Chinese manufacturer is indeed launching a Harry Potter edition smart watch.

For a generation that still remembers magic.Experience more and get notified to win big. Know more: https://t.co/Xhez6ZvWRB#SmartEverywear pic.twitter.com/QiMvKXgV1Z— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 13, 2021

There are no details about the product as of now, but the teaser image shows us a brown leather strap, with a Hogwarts logo on it. If it is a special edition OnePlus Watch, then the specifications could be similar to the normal edition. The round dial on the teaser image looks similar to the standard OnePlus Watch.

