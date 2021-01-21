OnePlus Watch May Have Not One But Two Variants, BIS Certification Suggests

The OnePlus Watch has been in the news for quite some time, though the Chinese tech company is yet to provide concrete details over its launch date. Recently, it was reported that OnePlus might launch another variant of the smartwatch namely the OnePlus Watch RX whose traces purportedly appeared in the APK file of the OnePlus Health app. Now, a notable tipster Mukul Sharma claims that two OnePlus Watch models have received BIS certification that indicates at their arrival in India soon. The model number 'W301GB' that appears on the BIS website is said to be associated with the global variant of the OnePlus Watch.

The certification website also highlights a new model number 'W501GB' that may belong to the OnePlus Watch RX whose existence was tipped by Nils Ahrensmeier earlier this month. As per screenshot shared by Ahrensmeier on Twitter, codes running on the OnePlus Health app suggests a linkage between the OnePlus Watch and Oppo Watch. It is also possible that the new model number is associated with an LTE or Bluetooth-only variant of the OenPlus Watch and not a new model altogether. Specifications of the upcoming OnePlus wearable devices still remain unclear, though they may run Google's Watch OS.

OnePlus Watch pretty much confirmed (like @MaxJmb) already told us, but it looks like a rebranded OEM thing. Also Watch RX? pic.twitter.com/vcJ8EGGetY — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 7, 2021

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier confirmed that the company is working with Google to improve its Wear OS for smartwatches. The OnePlus is also confirmed to arrive in early 2021.

Meanwhile, OnePlus recently launched its first wearable device, the OnePlus Band in India for Rs 2,499. It comes with 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 126x294 pixels resolution, 11 fitness modes, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a 100mAh battery that is touted to provide 14 days of battery life per charge. The fitness tracker further comes with an array of sensors including a blood oxygen sensor, three-axis accelerometer and gyroscope, and an optical heart-rate sensor. Additionally, users can also track their sleep cycle with the device.