OnePlus Watch May Launch Soon: Will it Rival Oppo Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3?

OnePlus Watch leaks have been persistent on the internet for a long while, and now, the latest leak has revealed that the smartwatch has received certification from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The IMDA certification suggests that the OnePlus Watch should be up for launch in the coming months, since most gadgets are cleared or certified for launch shortly ahead of launch. The OnePlus Watch will be the company’s first ever foray into the smartwatch/fitness wearables category, introducing it in a new gadget segment after it recently entered the wearables category with truly wireless earbuds.

Not a lot is known about the OnePlus Watch right now. Given how OnePlus has typically launched gadgets in the recent past, it is likely that the OnePlus Watch will be squarely targeted at popular smartwatches in the Android ecosystem, including Samsung’s Tizen based smartwatches. A possible suite of features for the OnePlus Watch may include an OLED display to save battery (and maybe even always-on display), and a host of fitness and health features that have become a norm nowadays. These may include a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals oriented exercise tracking and more.

It will be interesting to see if the OnePlus Watch also rivals devices such as Samsung’s latest smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. The latter has integrated features such as an ECG monitor in a bid to appeal even more to health focused buyers. However, having premium features may also push up the price of the smartwatch. OnePlus’ evolution in the smartphone space has seen the brand move out of the value rich category and become a largely premium brand. However, rumours have suggested that OnePlus may reenter the affordable space with multiple products following the launch of the mid-range OnePlus Nord. As a result, the OnePlus Watch may also rival devices like the Oppo Watch, which has been launched recently.

Given the increasing popularity of smartwatches and wearables, it will be interesting to see the strategy that OnePlus adopts for its first smartwatch. OnePlus has been steadily increasing its ecosystem of devices, and now features a smart TV and earbuds in its portfolio as well. With the OnePlus Watch now certified in Singapore, a launch appears to be on the cards soon.