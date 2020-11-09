OnePlus Watch May Not be Powered by Google's Wear OS, Launch Expected Next Year

OnePlus is said to be working on its smartwatch for the past few years. While the smartwatch itself keeps getting delayed due to various reasons, the reports about the OnePlus Watch keep coming in. A recent report has now said that the OnePlus smartwatch may not be powered Google's Wear OS for wearables. Last month, it was reported that the OnePlus Watch will be delayed till next year due to 'complications with the production or software development.'

Known tipster Max J has said that the OnePlus Watch will not be using Google's smartwatch software Wear OS. Now, this might come as a bit of a surprise, given OnePlus much-praised Android integration but Google's Wear OS is actually made for those manufacturers that do not have the resources to create their own operating platforms from scratch. The tipster said that the OnePlus Watch won't have Wear OS at all, not even a modified or skinned version. Brands like Fossil, Garmin, and more use Wear OS. OnePlus sister brand Oppo also uses Google's Wear OS for its smartwatch in regions outside China.

It is not known what OnePlus' plans are for the smartwatch right now. Without Wear OS, there is no indication as to what kind of software the Chinese manufacturer will use for the OnePlus Watch. Last month, Max J had himself reported that the OnePlus Watch will be delayed till next year. Now, it can be assumed that the delay is due to OnePlus developing a new software for its much anticipated smartwatch.

OnePlus has confirmed the existence of the OnePlus watch in promotional posts and online presentations. The OnePlus Watch is said to come with a round-shape dial, and had received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) last month only.