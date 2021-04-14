OnePlus Watch Will Go On Sale From April 22 in India: Check Price, Offers and Specifications

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Watch last month alongside the OnePlus 9 series smartphones. The smartwatch from the Chinese manufacturer will be available for the Indian buyers starting April 22, with an exclusive Red Cable First sale on April 21. The OnePlus Watch is priced at an introductory price of Rs 14,999 for the Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver variant. All Red Cable Club members can get early access to the OnePlus Watch via the Red Cable First sale. Buyers of the OnePlus Watch will also be able to avail an additional instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus Watch using an SBI card. The OnePlus Watch comes with a minimal design, with just two buttons and has been launched in two colour options – silver and black, alongside a cobalt limited edition, which is made out of a cobalt alloy. During the launch, OnePlus said that the special cobalt edition is made of material that is so difficult to work with, that about 50 percent of the smartwatches get rejected.

The OnePlus Watch has a 1.39-inch display with a 326ppi pixel density. OnePlus has also designed 50 watch faces and there is an option for users to take a photo from their phone and personalise a Watch face for themselves. The OnePlus Watch also has detachable straps, allowing users to put third-party straps on their new smartwatch. In terms of features, the OnePlus Watch comes with many sensors including a heart rate sensor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor, Air Pressure sensor, and GPS. Further, the OnePlus Watch has more than 110 workout modes. The OnePlus Watch also allows users to check messages, take calls, and more even when their hands are full. The smartwatch can also seamlessly connect to the OnePlus TV and act as a remote to the OnePlus TV. If a OnePlus Watch is connected to a OnePlus TV and a user gets a call, the TV will automatically lower the volume. If a user falls asleep while watching TV, the OnePlus Watch will turn off the OnePlus TV automatically after 30 minutes of the user falling asleep – these features will come to the OnePlus Watch in the coming days, the company said.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus Watch is claimed to last up to two weeks on regular usage and a week’s battery life for heavy users. The OnePlus Watch can charge for one week of usage in just 20 minutes, the company claims.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here