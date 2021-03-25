OnePlus Watch's Introductory Price in India Set at Rs 14,999, SBI Card Users Will Get Extra Discount

The newly launched OnePlus Watch will go on sale in India soon, but the Chinese tech company is yet to announce its exact sale date. Ahead of its availability, OnePlus has announced that the smartwatch would be available at an introductory price of Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 16,999. Notably, users with State Bank of India (SBI) credit card can enjoy an additional Rs 2,000 off on regular and EMI transactions. The OnePlus Watch will go on sale in India via Flipkart, Amazon, and official OnePlus channels. The smartwatch launched alongside OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R earlier this week. The availability details of smartphones also remain unclear at the moment.

The OnePlus Watch comes with a 46mm circular dial and has two buttons. Its curved display features a minimal design, and customers can choose between two colour options of silver and black, alongside a Cobalt limited edition, which is made out of a cobalt alloy. During the launch on March 23, OnePlus said that the special Cobalt edition smartwatch is made of material so difficult to work with that about 50 percent of the smartwatches get rejected. The limited-edition OnePlus Watch also uses sapphire glass on top that is typically more scratch resistant.

The watch has a 1.39-inch display with a 326ppi pixel density. OnePlus has also designed 50 watch faces, and there is an option for users to take a photo from their phone and personalise a Watch face for themselves. The OnePlus Watch has detachable straps, allowing users to put a third-party band on their new smartwatch. In terms of features, the device comes with an array of sensors such as a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, and GPS. Further, the OnePlus Watch has more than 110 workout modes. Similar to most smartwatches in the market, users can check messages, take calls, control music, and more when their hands are full. The smartwatch can be connected to the OnePlus TV and act as a TV remote. If the OnePlus Watch is connected to the OnePlus TV and a user gets a call, the latter will lower the volume automatically. Additionally, if a user falls asleep while watching TV, the OnePlus Watch will turn off the device on its own after 30 minutes. However, these features are still under development, and OnePlus says the watch will add these functionalities in the coming days. In terms of battery, the OnePlus Watch is touted to last for up to two weeks on regular usage and a week’s battery life for heavy users. The OnePlus Watch can charge for one week of usage in just 20 minutes, the company claims.