OnePlus Watch's New B.52 Update Brings More Workout Modes, Marathon Running Function

OnePlus is rolling out a new system update for the OnePlus Watch that brings new functionalities. The software update vB.52 is rolling out in a staggered manner, meaning only a small percentage of users are receiving it at the moment. According to the official changelog, users can now enjoy more than 110 workout modes that the company promised during its launch in March 2021. Users can also customise their modes, whereas 15 workout tracking capabilities have “algorithm support," the smartwatch’s official listing reads. OnePlus says that in addition to the over-the-air (OTA) update, the company will “work on software optimisation" to further improve the OnePlus Watch. Users can report bugs and other issues (especially after the update) via the OnePlus Health App. Customers must also ensure that the smartwatch has more than 40 percent battery and the device is close to the connected smartphone to maintain the Bluetooth connection during the upgrade process.

The new B.52 update for the OnePlus Watch is also adding Marathon running function and AI Outfit watchface. The changelog notes that users can “tap the screen on some watch face" to find a hidden function. The company started rolling out B.48 update last month that introduced features such as an always-on display (AoD) and Marathon workout. It also brought a Remote Control Camera function that lets users control the connected phone’s shutter within the camera app remotely through the OnePlus Watch. Other features included system improvements, enhanced UI details, and fixes for some known issues. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 14,999 in India and can be purchased on Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus’ official website. It comes with a 1.39-inch touch-enabled AMOLED screen and weighs 76 grams with the strap. The watch also has an array of inbuilt sensors such as optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, and more. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, and its 402mAh battery can last for up to 14 days per charge with typical usage.

