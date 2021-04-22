OnePlus Watch's Performance Improved With First Software Update, Will Soon Get Always on Display

The newly launched OnePlus Watch is receiving a new software update that improves the overall performance of the smartwatch. According to the company, the first system update, ‘B.40’ is rolling out to devices in the US and Canada and will extend to other countries in the coming days. Notably, the smartwatch went on the first sale in India for OnePlus Red Cable Club members on April 21. Regular customers will be able to purchase the device via Amazon and other partner channels starting today. OnePlus has also announced that the OnePlus Watch will receive Always-on-Display (AoD) and support for four new languages. The Chinese tech company will also enable all 110 workout modes via a future update.

As per the official changelog available on the OnePlus Community forum, the update version B.40 improves GPS performance and accuracy of activity tracking (walking and running) on the OnePlus Watch. It also optimises the heart rate monitoring algorithm and notification syncing algorithm. Users can now enable notification app icons for the most frequently used apps. Other features include improved raise-to-wake function and system stability and fixes some known bugs. The over-the-air (OTA) update will come automatically, and users will receive a notification on their connected smartphone. OnePlus Watch users can also give feedback via the community forum.

As mentioned, the OnePlus Watch will get some new features with a future software update. In addition to AoD, Android smartphone users with Android v6.0 and above will get remote camera control. It will allow users to click photos on the Android phone via the watch. Notably, users will soon be able to add a 12-hour time format and get four languages support - German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish. They will be able to enable all 110+ workout modes and AI watch face.

