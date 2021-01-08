OnePlus Will Invest Heavily to Become Number One in Smartphone Camera Dept: CEO Announces

OnePlus is expected to launch its latest OnePlus 9 series as soon as March this year, according to reports. As the OnePlus 9 series is a highly anticipated offering from the Chinese manufacturer, there is a lot of interest around the upcoming smartphone series. Amid the interest around the OnePlus 9 series, the company's co-founder and CEO Pete Lau has said that the company is investing "huge resources" into the camera department and is aiming to become number one in terms of camera quality.

OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau was responding to a user's question about OnePlus' efforts in the camera department. According to a machine-translated version of the post, the executive said that the company is investing huge resources in the smartphone camera and strives to become the world's number one in the space. "This year we will invest huge resources in cameras and strive to be the world's number on image function," Lau said in his response to a user's question.

OnePlus flagship smartphones have, over the past years, been lagging behind competition in terms of camera quality. With the OnePlus 8 Pro, the Chinese company turned things around quite a bit, as the quad camera setup on the OnePlus 8 Pro was arguably the first time OnePlus had delivered a competitive camera experience, as compared to other flagships in the market. Brands like Huawei, Google, Apple, and Samsung have all had great flagship cameras in the past years, and OnePlus remained the only brand whose flagship smartphones have not had a flagship-level camera.