OnePlus Will Launch a Special Edition Nord Smartphone Alongside OnePlus 8T on October 14

OnePlus is bringing its OnePlus 8T this week, and the teasers just don't seem to stop. Almost every day now, OnePlus is feeding the excitement ahead of the OnePlus 8T with teasers about either the OnePlus 8T smartphone itself, or other products that the company might launch alongside the smartphone. The latest comes from OnePlus' Nord Instagram handle. The company has hinted that a new Sandstone variant for its more affordable OnePlus Nord smartphone might also be launched during the October 14 launch event.

The OnePlus Nord Instagram handle shared an image, which seems like the OnePlus Nord's back panel's impression on black sand. The company is calling the Sanstone variant of the OnePlus Nord a special edition. The company has not said if this will be any different from the OnePlus Nord in terms of specifications or price. The OnePlus Nord was launched in July as the company's affordable offering. In a recent report, it was also rumoured that OnePlus might hold another event later this month, where the company may reveal two more phones in the Nord range of smartphones.

The report came from a tipster named Steve Hemmerstoffer who said that OnePlus will organise a Nord event on October 26 at 12PM GMT (5:30PM IST), where the company will launch the two N10 and N100 Nord smartphones. OnePlus had, last month also hinted at something coming up from its OnePlus Nord range last month. The company had shared a post on its OnePlus Nord Instagram handle with the caption, "#ComingSoon". Back then reports had suggested that the teaser could have been for the OnePlus Nord N10 smartphone.