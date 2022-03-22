OnePlus Will Launch These Smartphones In India This Year: Launch Timeline For 2022 Leaked

Popular smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The company very recently teased its latest flagship in the country without revealing the launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. Apart from the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G that was launched in India earlier this year, OnePlus has quite a lot in store for its users. A recent leak has now reportedly tipped at the company’s plans for 2022, revealing the timeline of major smartphone launches from the BBK Electronics-owned brand.

The leak comes from a tipster named Yogesh Brar, who tweeted the OnePlus launch timeline for this year. According to Brar, after the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in March, the company will launch the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in April next month, OnePlus Nord 2T in April end or early May, OnePlus 10R will be launched in May, OnePlus Nord 3, which can also be called OnePlus Nord Pro, will be launched in July 2022, and there will also be a OnePlus 10 Ultra, which will launch in Q3 2022, according to the tipster. The OnePlus 10 Ultra is said to be the last launch from OnePlus in the country.

Here are some of the upcoming Nord/number series products•OnePlus 10 Pro - March•OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite - April•OnePlus Nord 2T - April End/Early May•OnePlus 10R - May•OnePlus Nord 3 (Nord Pro) - July•OnePlus 10 Ultra (10 Pro Plus) - Late Q3 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 21, 2022

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in India later this month. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company’s latest flagship offering that was launched in China earlier. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and is tipped to be launched in India around the same price as its predecessor starting at Rs 54,000.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to arrive as a cheaper and more toned down version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G that was launched earlier this year. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to be priced in India at around Rs 20,000.

OnePlus is also rumoured to launch a OnePlus 10 Ultra. This, reports suggest will be an ultra-premium offering from the smartphone maker and will sit above the OnePlus 10 Pro. This year as well, there are no reports of a ‘T’ series OnePlus 10T so far. Last year, OnePlus skipped the OnePlus 9T and launched the OnePlus 9RT in India and other markets in early 2022 and late 2021, respectively.

