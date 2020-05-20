OnePlus Will Not Disable The See Through Colour Filter on The OnePlus 8 Pro, Except in China

There has been considerable excitement about the camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro which has X-Ray Vision capabilities, in the sense that it can potentially see through certain materials and objects. The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has now confirmed that this feature will be disabled on phones in China for the time being, but users globally may be able to continue.

“While we think this camera gives users the ability to get more creative with smartphone photography, we also understand the concerns that have been raised. Therefore, we are already working on an OTA that we’ll push out in the coming weeks to offer the Photochrom filter while limiting other functionality that may be of concern,” says OnePlus in an official statement. The OnePlus 8 Pro’s Color Filter camera has a filter called Photochrom. This uses the infrared sensors to add a special effect to photos. Recently, OnePlus 8 Pro users found that it could see through certain materials such as plastic.

If you have purchased a OnePlus 8 Pro outside China, you will be able to keep using the Photochrom filter. “We decided to temporarily disable this filter on HydrogenOS out of an abundance of caution about some false and misleading information circulating on social media in China. However, we do not plan to disable this filter on OxygenOS, our global operating system, so we can focus on bringing the OTA to you as quickly as possible,” says OnePlus. The OnePlus phones in China run what is called the HydrogenOS while the global versions of the OnePlus phones, including the OnePlus 8 Pro, run what is called the OxygenOS.

So, what all can this X-Ray vision capabilities see through? The good folks over at Gizmodo UK tested this feature (read more here) on a OnePlus 8 Pro phone running OxygenOS and found that it is able to look inside certain gadgets that may have a plastic body—the Apple TV box, for example.

“After grabbing a OP8 Pro, I went around my home looking for devices I could exploit with this so called X-ray vision, and didn’t end up finding much. I tried multiple phones, computer mice, laptops, and game controllers without much success (aside from the tiny IR window on a Nintendo Switch controller),” says Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford. “The only thing that really worked was the remote for my old Sony TV, which let me see through its removable back and verify that yes, there are batteries in there and what looks like a serial number of some sort. But then, when I did the same thing to my Nvidia Shield TV remote, nothing. So, while the OP8 Pro’s Photochrom filter allows you to see inside a handful of gadgets, I definitely wouldn’t call it X-Ray vision.”

The testing done by Gizmodo UK also confirms that the OnePlus 8 Pro’s Photochrom filter cannot look through clothes or fabric. That is good news for almost everyone. Well almost!

The OnePlus 8 Pro is on sale in India on the OnePlus Store and Amazon.in for Rs 54,999 (8GB + 128GB) and Rs 59,999 (12GB + 256GB) and is available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue, depending on the variant you choose.

