OnePlus Will Soon Add One More Feather to Their Cap - The OnePlus TV

There’s no denying that the OnePlus range of smartphones has disrupted the industry in more ways than one ever since they first launched. Now, the company is launching its first-ever new product in the form of a smart television – almost a year after Founder and CEO Pete Lau teased about it in a Twitter post. Here’s everything we learnt about the OnePlus TV from scrolling through the forums on OnePlus.com.

The Name

Excited to take the next step forward together! What would you like to see in the OnePlus TV? Have ideas for a name? ✍️Let us know here: https://t.co/IpSnDtPxkT — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 17, 2018

Pete Lau asked users to directly contribute to name the company’s television and it is now officially called OnePlus TV. The OnePlus forum mentions that the name has been deliberately kept simple. “We are going to call our very first smart TV product ‘OnePlus TV’ – simple yet to-the-point – as we believe there’s no other name that can best represent our value, vision and pride than naming it with our own brand,” it says. While the company did have a bunch of creative names to choose from for its smart TV line, it has decided to keep things simple.

The Logo

The OnePlus TV follows the brand’s philosophy of ‘Never Settle’ with One standing for ‘in the present’ and Plus representing the myriad future possibilities. The simple-looking logo is actually a bit deceptive. Again, we learnt this from the OnePlus forum about the logo. “We were inspired by classic geometric progression, which can be seen from so many classic art forms, such as the ancient Hindu symbol, the mandala, and the famous ancient Greek temple, Heraion of Argos. And looking closer, you can tell that we’ve used the same thickness for both logo and the letters to ensure aesthetics of ‘symmetry’ and ‘unity’.” In essence, you get the familiar OnePlus logo but with an extended sense of purpose for its new lineup.

The Specifications

While there are rumours that the premium version of the smart TVs could have an OLED screen, this is best taken with a pinch of salt. What we do know is that four variants of OnePlus TV are set to be launched in sizes of 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and a whopping 75-inch soon. The company will also introduce a custom Android OS on the lines of OxygenOS used for its smartphones. Bluetooth 5.0 is also being touted as an additional feature on OnePlus TVs.

As founder Carl Pei says, “The OnePlus TV is an extension of the brand’s ‘Never Settle’ mindset. The OnePlus TV will feature smart capabilities coupled with the company’s ‘burden-less’ design philosophy to offer users a smooth and connected experience.”

The Launch

There is no official confirmation yet but the smart TVs are set to be launched in China, US and India between September 20 and September 30. In fact, it is also being said that the 43-inch model will be an India-only model while the 75-inch smart TV is exclusive to the US and China markets.

The Price

There is no real confirmation on the price point for OnePlus TV but most analysts suggest that they will start from INR 45,000 to INR 50,000 in keeping with its image of offering premium specs at affordable price points.

With OnePlus TV trending since it was first announced, there’s little doubt that every new bit of information about its launch will be lapped up by OnePlus and smart television fans alike. We’ll know more about the company’s plan to tackle a competitive market like India soon. For now, all we know for sure is that OnePlus shook up the smartphone market in India and we’re willing to bet they’ll do everything they can to replicate that success.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.