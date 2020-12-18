OnePlus Working With Google to Improve Wear OS for its First Smartwatch, CEO Pete Lau Confirms

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the development of the OnePlus Watch is on, adding that the device would run on Google' Wear OS. Lau shared the information during an interview with Input, where he also spoke about a range of topics such as cameras on the next OnePlus phones, Carl Pei's departure from the company, and so on. Notably, his remarks also put a rest to rumours regarding the company's first smartwatch's operating system as a notable tipster said in November that the OnePlus Watch would not come with Google's Wear OS. This had come as a shock to many OnePlus fans as the company has relied on Google's operating system for several of its devices such as smartphones (OnePlus phones) and smart TVs.

In the interview, the OnePlus CEO said that the company had begun working on the OnePlus Watch back in 2015, but abandoned the plan to focus on its "flagship killer" smartphones. He added the Chinese tech company is now working with Google closely to improve its Wear OS for the OnePlus smartwatch. "What we're trying to do is work with Google to try to improve the connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones to create this ability for better device interoperability across the ecosystems. This has been something looked at very positively from Google's side as well, so this is the direction that we're trying to develop, but we don't have more than we can share on that right now," Lau told Input. It indicates that the company wants to make the Android ecosystem more personal for its users through multiple devices as OnePlus over the last few years has expanded its portfolio with smart TVs, TWS earbuds, and smartphones. Apple is best known for providing this seamless connectivity experience between its devices through proprietary processors or software.

Earlier this year, OnePlus had confirmed the development of the OnePlus Watch, but its exact availability details remained a mystery. It was expected to launch end of this year; however, back in October, a tipster had claimed that the company postponed its launch indefinitely due to complications with the production or software development.