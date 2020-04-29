OnePlus Z India Launch Might Happen in July, Expected to Come With Affordable Pricing

The OnePlus 8 series was launched earlier this month and according to various speculations, the OnePlus 8 Lite or the OnePlus Z was going to be the company’s third smartphone option for consumers. Sadly, that was not the case as there was no sign of the rumoured affordable variant. However, it seems that the company is not going to disappoint its fans.

According to a new leak, the OnePlus Z is going to launch in July. Tipster Max J has shared a teaser image apparently for the ‘OnePlus Z’ that is set to arrive this Summer. This could be a chance for the company to redeem the ‘Flagship Killer’ moto by offering top of the line specs at an affordable price tag. One of the biggest disappointments of the new OnePlus 8 series was the price, especially in the US where it is reaching the $1000 territory.

The OnePlus Z could also be the company revisiting the affordable smartphone it offered years ago, the OnePlus X, that also came with a glass back panel. Considering the OnePlus 8 comes at a starting price going upwards of Rs 40,000, the more affordable OnePlus Z could hit the right notes provided it is priced around 30,000. Of course that would mean that it would be shedding the flagship-grade specifications.

According to previous rumours the OnePlus Z (OnePlus 8 Lite) is expected to come with a 6.4-inch 90Hz refresh rate punch-hole display, MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor, 4,000mAh battery, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage all priced around GBP 400. While that translates to about Rs 38,000, it was speculated that it would be priced lower in India.

In my opinion, OnePlus can do much better if they opt for the Snapdragon 765 chipset, especially considering the popularity of the chipset. That way, not only will they offer great optimum performance and 5G connectivity, but also have the Qualcomm brand value.

