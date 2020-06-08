OnePlus Z Tipped to Launch in India on July 10 Starting at Rs 24,990

OnePlus recently confirmed that it will be bringing new and affordable smart TVs to India next month. Shortly after the announcement, a new leak has popped up reaffirming that the company’s previously rumoured affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Z, could soon make an official appearance as well.

Details around an upcoming OnePlus handset were reportedly spotted in a survey shared by a user on DesiDime.com. The survey includes specifications and price of the handset, although there is no mention of what the handset will be called. Considering the mid-range specs, it is speculated that the handset in question is the OnePlus Z which could also go on to be named the OnePlus 8 Lite.

We’ve been hearing about the OnePlus Z for a while now. It was speculated that the handset was dubbed the OnePlus 8 Lite and was supposed to launch alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Eventually, when the smartphone maker did not announce any such handset, it was assumed that the smartphone was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. One of the leaks suggested that the company had changed plans and that the cheaper OnePlus phone would launch later in the Summer, most likely in July.

Coming back to the survey, it seems that most of the leaked information around the handset could very well be true. The survey mentions that the handset will be priced at Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. A previously leaked benchmark listing suggests there will be a 12GB RAM variant as well. It is also expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, while the handset would be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support. The phone is also said to have three cameras on the back- a 64-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is expected to have a 16-megapixel sensor placed under a hole-punch. As for the battery, it could hold a 4,300mAh unit with support for 30W fast charging. Just like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, it is likely to have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Now a separate report by Android Authority suggests that the new OnePlus Z is going to tentatively launch on July 10. However, there is no confirmation from OnePlus itself. Our speculation is that the company's upcoming event on July 2 for the affordable smart TV series, could be the day when we officially witness the OnePlus Z as well as its first true wireless earphones.