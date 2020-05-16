TECH

1-MIN READ

Online Doctor Visits: Best Apps for Remote Doctor Consultations from Home

Image for Representation.

Let's take a look at these 5 apps which can assist you with online doctor visits and consultations.

Due to the ongoing lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, majority of the people are refraining to go to hospitals. Even though you cannot physically see a doctor in these times there are a variety of apps available on both iOS and Android phones wherein you can consult them for various issues. Some of these apps not only have the option to cater to your physical health but also let you consult certified mental health professionals if need be.

Take a look at these 5 apps which can assist you with an appointment with a doctor online:


  1. Practo

    Available on both Android and iOS, Practo lets a person book an appointment with a doctor online. The session with the doctor can be held over a voice call or chat. Both paid and free consultations are available on the portal. All queries on the app are answered, in case a query goes unanswered then, the money is refunded.

  2. mfine

    The app connects its users with 375 doctors across 20 specialisations. It can be accessed by both android and iOS users. mfine connects the person with the doctor within a period of 30-40 minutes. Each service on the app is payable. However, a follow up of an appointment that has been taken through the app within a week’s time is not charged.

  3. Tata Health

    This app can connect a person with a doctor 24*7. The consultation on the app takes place through audio calls and chats. The app also lets the user purchase medicines and book lab tests if need be. The app is available on both App Store and Play Store.

  4. Lybrate

    The company which was found in 2013 is considered to be among the top brands in this field. The app not only connects patients with doctors through mobile app and website but also has a facility with which samples can be collected from the patients doorstep. The result of the test is made available online. Lybrate can be downloaded through App Store and Google Play Store.

  5. DocOn

    The app lets the person consult a doctor through video call. Prescription are also given digitally and your medical history too is maintained on the app. After you book an appointment at your chosen time slot, the concerned doctor will video call you at that time.

