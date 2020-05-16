Online Doctor Visits: Best Apps for Remote Doctor Consultations from Home

Due to the ongoing lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, majority of the people are refraining to go to hospitals. Even though you cannot physically see a doctor in these times there are a variety of apps available on both iOS and Android phones wherein you can consult them for various issues. Some of these apps not only have the option to cater to your physical health but also let you consult certified mental health professionals if need be.

Take a look at these 5 apps which can assist you with an appointment with a doctor online:

