Online Search For Farm-Related Jobs Fell in 2017
"Commonly perceived as careers that lack security, the lack of awareness about the scope of the sector and the dearth of entrepreneurial spirit also hinders new entrants," the report by Indeed India said.
Online Search For Farm-Related Jobs Fell in 2017 (Representative Image: Reuters)
Online search for agriculture and farming-related jobs in India dropped 25 percent per week on an average in 2017 due to lack of job security in the sector, a report released here on Monday said. "Commonly perceived as careers that lack security, the lack of awareness about the scope of the sector and the dearth of entrepreneurial spirit also hinders new entrants," the report by Indeed India said.
"The data further indicates that job seekers in the age group of 21 to 25 years -- the generation comprising fresh graduates, newcomers to the industry -- show the lowest level of interest in agriculture jobs," it added. The report, however, said people in the age group of 31 to 35 years exhibit a higher than average interest in agricultural jobs.
The study also suggested that "clean labelling" of agriculture products and derivatives items is likely to aid the ailing sector and revive the interest for agricultural jobs. "The shift in consumer behaviour towards healthy eating, and by extension, healthy living is driving the movement towards clean labelling, an area that requires agricultural expertise," Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India said.
