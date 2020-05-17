TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Online Shopping Restrictions Removed From All But Containment Zones: State's conditions to Apply

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

In the Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
Share this:

The new guidelines that dictate the 4th phase of lockdown to flatten the COVID curve suggest that online shopping and e-commerce websites are now allowed to operate in all zones, except containment zones. The guidelines also say that inter-state movement of all types of goods and cargo, including empty trucks. This means that as long as you are in a non-containment zone, shopping websites including Amazon and Flipkart, you will be able to order pretty much any product and have it delivered. The extended lockdown is now in force up to May 31, 2020.

However, individual states will have the power to decide the zone demarcations. The new guidelines also push the use of the Aarogya Setu app, with offices, workplaces and district authorities all in an attempt to enable the early identification of potential risk of infection.

The delineation of Red, Green and Orange Zones will be decided by the respective State and UT Governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India (Gol). Within the Red and Orange Zones, Containment Zones and Buffer Zones will be demarcated by the District authorities, after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW.

In the Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. Guidelines of MoHFW shall be taken into consideration for the above purpose.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading