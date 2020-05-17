Online Shopping Restrictions Removed From All But Containment Zones: State's conditions to Apply

The new guidelines that dictate the 4th phase of lockdown to flatten the COVID curve suggest that online shopping and e-commerce websites are now allowed to operate in all zones, except containment zones. The guidelines also say that inter-state movement of all types of goods and cargo, including empty trucks. This means that as long as you are in a non-containment zone, shopping websites including Amazon and Flipkart, you will be able to order pretty much any product and have it delivered. The extended lockdown is now in force up to May 31, 2020.

However, individual states will have the power to decide the zone demarcations. The new guidelines also push the use of the Aarogya Setu app, with offices, workplaces and district authorities all in an attempt to enable the early identification of potential risk of infection.

The delineation of Red, Green and Orange Zones will be decided by the respective State and UT Governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India (Gol). Within the Red and Orange Zones, Containment Zones and Buffer Zones will be demarcated by the District authorities, after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW.

In the Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. Guidelines of MoHFW shall be taken into consideration for the above purpose.

