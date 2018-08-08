English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Only 19 Percent Use Internet in India, Says study
About 35 per cent of those in the age group are aware of Internet, said the report named "AfterAccess: ICT access and use in India and the Global South".
Only 19 Percent Use Internet in India, Says study (image: Reuters Pictures).
Loading...
A mere 19 per cent of people in the 15-65 age group use Internet in India, a report said here on Tuesday. About 35 per cent of those in the age group are aware of Internet, said the report named "AfterAccess: ICT access and use in India and the Global South". It was published by Lirneasia, a policy and regulation think tank in collaboration with the Cellular Operators Association of India.
"The lack of Internet awareness is a considerable problem in India, with just 35 per cent of the 15-65 (years) population aware of what the Internet is. The level of use is thus even lower at 19 per cent," said the report. On the findings of the report Chief Executive Officer of Lirneasia Helani Galpaya said: "India has only connected around 20 per cent of the adult people who you would expect to be on line. So that's pathetic... and the contradiction is, this (India) is one of the most affordable markets in the world."
The report further showed that out of the total Internet users in the age group of 15-65 years, around 27 per cent mostly spend time on social media.
Also Watch
"The lack of Internet awareness is a considerable problem in India, with just 35 per cent of the 15-65 (years) population aware of what the Internet is. The level of use is thus even lower at 19 per cent," said the report. On the findings of the report Chief Executive Officer of Lirneasia Helani Galpaya said: "India has only connected around 20 per cent of the adult people who you would expect to be on line. So that's pathetic... and the contradiction is, this (India) is one of the most affordable markets in the world."
The report further showed that out of the total Internet users in the age group of 15-65 years, around 27 per cent mostly spend time on social media.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Snapchat's Daily User Count Slips to 188 Million
- Mira Rajput Makes Acting Debut With Anti-Ageing Cream Commercial, Gets Brutally Trolled
- Baidu Ready to Beat Google if US Firm Returns to China: CEO
- RIP Kalaignar: Indian Film Industry Pays Tribute to M Karunanidhi
- The Public Breastfeeding Taboo: What Makes Indian Men Uncomfortable Around Breasts and Babies?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...