Only Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max To Come With Periscope Camera Lens: Report

The US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to bring the upgraded periscope camera to the 2024 iPhone 16 Pro Max/Ultra. As per the report, it will be the only ‌iPhone‌ model that will get a higher-end upgraded periscope camera with new zoom capabilities next year.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to micro-blogging site Twitter: “My latest survey indicates only one/highest-end new iPhone 16 model in 2H24 will have the periscope camera, not the two models the market expected. Therefore, the contribution of the periscope camera to the demand for lens upgrades may be lower than the market consensus."

He also mentioned that previously it was predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max “will adopt the periscope camera". “The market expected that adding periscope cameras to more iPhone models would drive demand for lens upgrades in 2023-2024," Kuo added.

In a periscope system, light entering the telephoto lens is reflected by an angled mirror towards the camera’s image sensor. The change in direction in which the light travels allows for a longer “folded" telephoto setup inside phones, enabling users to zoom in further without any blurriness.

Earlier in January, a report from The Elec, a South Korean publication, revealed that Apple intends a ‘Folded Zoom’ periscope telephoto lens to be an exclusive feature in the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. The report corroborates the earlier predictions by the analyst Ming Chi-Kuo who had previously suggested that the periscope camera would remain exclusive to the bigger of the two Pro iPhone models this year.

The US-based tech giant is tapping new suppliers for the OIS actuators that will be used in the periscope lens destined for this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. The brand will rely on Korean companies LG Innotek and Jahwa Electronics to supply the actuators.

