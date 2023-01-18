Only iPhone 15 Pro Max May Come With Periscope Camera Lens: What To Expect From Apple This Year

The US-based tech giant Apple is likely planning to bring the periscope camera lens system to the iPhone 15 Pro Max models only. According to a new report, the Pro Max variant will be the sole Apple smartphone of 2023 to get a periscope camera. A periscope lens offers optical zoom capabilities.

Apple intends a ‘Folded Zoom’ periscope telephoto lens to be an exclusive feature in the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year, The Elec, a South Korean publication, reported. The report corroborates the earlier predictions by the analyst Ming Chi-Kuo who had previously suggested that the periscope camera would remain exclusive to the bigger of the two Pro iPhone models this year

The US-based tech giant is tapping new suppliers for the OIS actuators that will be used in the periscope lens destined for this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. The brand will rely on Korean companies LG Innotek and Jahwa Electronics to supply the actuators. The report also claimed that Apple will then make the periscope lens system a feature of both iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024.

Periscope Camera Lens

In a periscope system, light entering the telephoto lens is reflected by an angled mirror towards the camera’s image sensor. The change in direction in which the light travels allows for a longer “folded" telephoto setup inside phones, enabling users to zoom in further without any blurriness.

iPhone 15 Pro And iPhone 15 Pro Max: What To Expect

Reports have suggested that there will be increased differentiation between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said the iPhone 15 Pro Max could potentially be renamed the iPhone 15 Ultra, like the Apple Watch Ultra.

Gurman also said that all four iPhone 15 models—iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are expected to sport the Dynamic Island feature. All four models are expected to retain the current lineup’s screen size, and form factor

