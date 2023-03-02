OpenAI Releases ChatGPT API For Businesses; Snapchat And Instacart Among The First To Use It

ChatGPT has gained widespread popularity, but its real-world potential for most individuals depended on OpenAI making its API more accessible to businesses. Now, the Microsoft-supported company has answered the call and is now providing developers and enterprises with paid access to integrate ChatGPT’s API. This grants them the same powerful GPT 3.5 model used by OpenAI, but at a significantly lower cost— just one-tenth of the original price.

“ChatGPT and Whisper models are now available on our API, giving developers access to cutting-edge language (not just chat!) and speech-to-text capabilities. Through a series of system-wide optimizations, we’ve achieved 90% cost reduction for ChatGPT since December; we’re now passing through those savings to API users,” OpenAI said in an announcement post.

According to OpenAI, they have modified their API based on feedback from developers and revised their API terms of service to more effectively address their requirements. Big tech companies and apps like Snap inc, Instacart, Quizlet, Shop and Speak are among the first few businesses to leverage the API.

OpenAI claims that the recently introduced My AI for Snapchat+ is an experimental feature running on ChatGPT API. “My AI offers Snapchatters a friendly, customizable chatbot at their fingertips that offers recommendations, and can even write a haiku for friends in seconds,” said OpenAI.

Instacart is also enabling their app with ChatGPT and AI, as well as data from 75,000+ partner stores, to enable customers to ask food-related questions and receive inspirational, shoppable responses.

The product model—’gpt-3.5-turbo’—is identical to the core ChatGPT product model. The pricing for this model is significantly cheaper at $0.002 per 1k tokens, which is one-tenth of the cost of their existing GPT-3.5 models.

Additionally, OpenAI, separately on Wednesday, revealed their latest offering called Whisper speech recognition system, designed for transcription purposes.

