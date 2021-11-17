Instagram News: Opening A New Instagram Account Will Soon Require Selfie Video ID Verification

Facebook (now Meta)-owned Instagram has started taking a short video selfie “to help confirm that you’re a real person." The feature was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra and has been likely introduced to reduce the number of fake or spam accounts on the platform. Facebook (now Meta) also promises that it will not collect any biometric data and this feature will only be used for identity verification and nothing else.

Identity management happens when a new user registers on the platform, so existing users can are not asked to go through the process. For new users, Instagram is reportedly asking them to record a short video of themselves while turning their heads in different directions in order to confirm that they are real people. The description on the screenshot shared by Navarra says, “We need a short video of turning your head in different directions. This helps us confirm that you’re a real person and confirm your identity." Once the video is recorded, users will need to submit it to Meta for confirmation of identity.

Instagram may soon ask users to verify themselves with video selfies https://t.co/YOY3p9HRbT— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 16, 2021

Meta says that the video will never be visible on Instagram and will be deleted from its servers within 30 days. The company also promises that these selfie videos won’t be used for facial recognition and Meta will not collect any biometric data.

The new feature is only being applied to users creating new accounts and existing users don’t need to verify their identity.

Instagram is also reportedly working on bringing a new feature that will prompt users to take a break after using the app for a certain amount of time.

