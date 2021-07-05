Opera has announced that its browser of the same name has become “world’s first alternative browser optimised for Chromebooks" following the latest update. The new version of the browser brings an in-built VPN and ad-blocker that already exists on Windows-specific browser. It is also adding in-built WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook Messenger on the side panel that lets users chat on messengers without opening a new tab. Opera notes as Chromebooks are popular each year (Chromebook shipments grew 276 percent in Q1 2021), there aren’t many browsers specially optimised for the Chrome OS. However, Chromebooks have set Google Chrome as the default browser, and this setting cannot be changed (yet).

The new update also brings a set of five colourful themes, compatible in both light and dark modes. It is rolling out a ‘special night mode’ that protects Chromebook users from the blue light glare that disrupts sleep patterns, as well as relieves those nearby from disturbing light. Users can also sync data between Android phones and Chromebooks using the Flow feature by simply scanning a QR code. “This creates a personal, end-to-end encrypted chat with yourself that lets you take notes, store images and small files, as well as save links for later reference on any of your devices with Opera." It also includes features that are available on the Windows-specific version, such as Crypto wallet to Manage your cryptocurrency accounts and integrated VPN to help to secure your browsing experience with a free VPN solution.

Speaking more over the development, Stefan Stjernelund, product manager at Opera for Android, said that Chromebooks are excellent devices for people’s everyday needs. “We decided it’s high time their users got access to an excellent alternative browser with a unique set of features they’ll find both useful and fun," he added in a blog post. Chromebook users can download the Opera browser via Google Play Store.

