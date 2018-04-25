Opera Launches a New Mobile Browser For Smartphones Called Opera Touch

Opera announced the release of two new products, a brand new mobile browser called Opera Touch and a new version of the Opera browser for computers. Opera Touch has been designed from the ground up to fit the way people actually use the web: on the move. The new mobile browser also connects with the updated Opera PC browser without the need of establishing a password or login. “Today, we are introducing a new type of web experience,” said Krystian Kolondra, EVP and Head of Opera Browsers, “one where you can have a continuous flow of your content across all your devices.’’According to Opera’s research conducted on US smartphone users, 86 percent prefer to hold their smartphones with one hand while also engaging in other tasks such as eating, commuting, walking or shopping. Meanwhile, conventional mobile browsers typically require people to use both hands to type in a query or a web address, which is uncomfortable for them. Opera Touch was created with these people in mind. The browser navigation has been designed to be used with just one hand, offering a more comfortable experience while browsing.“We have moved the browser’s key functions within your thumb’s reach”, said Maciej Kocemba, product manager at Opera. ”This means that, unlike in most other browsers, you can more easily browse and search the web when on the move”.Also Watch: Opera Touch - a browser designed to be used on the move, merging mobile and desktop | OPERAThe first thing you will notice in Opera Touch is that the browser starts in search mode and is instantly ready to find things on the web. The keyboard is up and the address bar cursor is blinking. Opera Touch doesn’t require the user to make any additional moves or taps before they can start searching.“People want to quickly find a thing online and move on with their lives. That’s why we’ve reduced the number of steps before they can start their search to zero,” added Kocemba.Opera Touch also supports voice search and lets you scan QR and barcodes. These smart additions to search make the browser used on the go when, for example, you see a product at a shop and want to check its reviews, tutorials or prices online. The browser also features a Fast Action Button at the bottom of the screen to accomplish the one-handed browsing experience. The neatly designed feature is always available on the browser screen and provides direct access to the most recent tabs and a search feature. It also allows the user to navigate through all of the browser’s features with just their thumb.Also Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in IndiaAccording to Opera’s US survey, 69 percent of smartphone users don’t use their browser’s syncing features. Additionally, 65 percent of users resort to e-mailing or sending messages to themselves or their loved ones just to save the links to important websites or to later access them on their PCs. That’s because syncing is often too problematic and takes as much as 13 steps to set up.“People invented these life hacks because no simple solutions were available. We’ve fixed that. In Opera Touch, setting up the connection between your smartphone and your desktop browser takes only one step,” said Maciej Kocemba.The Opera browser for computers has also been updated. The new version of the PC browser has been carefully designed to work together with Opera Touch through the Flow feature. It also includes Instant Search, a new feature which lets users quickly search the web and their open tabs. Just hit the keyboard shortcut ALT + Space or the button in the sidebar on any page to start searching.Opera Touch is a free application available for Android on Google Play and will be coming to iOS soon.