Opera Launches Its Mobile Browser For iPhone Users
'Opera Touch' combines the high-end technology of Opera with impactful aesthetics to address the high standards and needs of iPhone users, the company said in a statement.
Global tech firm Opera Software on Monday announced that its 'Opera Touch' -- mobile browser launched in April on Android version -- is now available for iPhone users in India. 'Opera Touch' combines the high-end technology of Opera with impactful aesthetics to address the high standards and needs of iPhone users, the company said in a statement.
"We are releasing 'Opera Touch' just in time with Apple's new 'iPhone XS', 'XS Max' and 'XR' because we believe that our browser is the perfect one to make these new devices really shine," said Maciej Kocemba, Opera Touch Product Manager.
'Opera Touch' (Android version) won the Red Dot Communication Design Award 2018 for its unique user interface (UI), which solves some of the current finger-gymnastics smartphone users struggle with in their everyday lives, the company said.
'Opera Touch' for iOS users is available for download from the App Store.
