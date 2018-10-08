English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppia Creates Free Education Platform For Underprivileged Children, Relies Heavily on AI
Oppia’s unique technology simulates an interactive tutor, adapting each lesson to individual learner’s needs and providing specific, targeted feedback to help them improve.
Oppia Creates Free Education Platform For Underprivileged Children, Relies Heavily on AI
Loading...
Oppia is a foundation started by developers at Google to create an interactive machine-learning based personalized learning platform. Oppia’s unique technology simulates an interactive tutor, adapting each lesson to individual learner’s needs and providing specific, targeted feedback to help them improve. Furthermore, the open source platform enables a diverse group of educators and technologists from around the world to regularly iterate on and improve the lessons. To date, the Oppia community has created over 10,000 lessons and served over 500,000 users from an incredibly diverse assortment of backgrounds. Started by developers at Google, Oppia has grown into its own Oppia Foundation.
'Nalin Bhardwaj', a student from Faridabad, has undertaken the task to improve the platform and use its services to teach students in India. As part of this effort, he is translating the lessons to Hindi, making the software accessible to India, the country with the world’s largest student base of over 300 million. Given its low bandwidth usage and high efficiency, Oppia is a groundbreaking software for the underprivileged, who lack good data plans and high quality devices. Besides this, through his code contributions to the open source software, Nalin is building new features and improving existing ones. He has started an Oppia Pilot Program for underprivileged students in Faridabad with classes in the evening school run by Prayas Social Welfare Society at Eicher School, Faridabad. The students are learning Maths and other lessons in an engaging way. While conducting lessons, Nalin observes the challenges faced by the students and gets feedback. The on-spot teaching helps Nalin and the Oppia community to further adapt and modify the platform to suit the needs of these underprivileged children.
'Nalin Bhardwaj', a student from Faridabad, has undertaken the task to improve the platform and use its services to teach students in India. As part of this effort, he is translating the lessons to Hindi, making the software accessible to India, the country with the world’s largest student base of over 300 million. Given its low bandwidth usage and high efficiency, Oppia is a groundbreaking software for the underprivileged, who lack good data plans and high quality devices. Besides this, through his code contributions to the open source software, Nalin is building new features and improving existing ones. He has started an Oppia Pilot Program for underprivileged students in Faridabad with classes in the evening school run by Prayas Social Welfare Society at Eicher School, Faridabad. The students are learning Maths and other lessons in an engaging way. While conducting lessons, Nalin observes the challenges faced by the students and gets feedback. The on-spot teaching helps Nalin and the Oppia community to further adapt and modify the platform to suit the needs of these underprivileged children.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jamshedpur FC’s ’16-Year-Old’ Wonder-Kid Steals the Show After Draw Against Bengaluru FC
- Rajat Kapoor Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Actor Issues Apology After Allegations
- Has Your Facebook Account Been cloned? Everything You Need About Fake Clone Message
- Youth Olympics: Bhaker Leads Indian contingent, 'Wild Boars' Welcomed as Games Open on Street
- What Ails Windows 10 October Update: Microsoft’s Lack of Quality Control
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...