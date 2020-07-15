Oppo 125W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Tech Can Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in 20 Minutes

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has unveiled a new 125W SuperVOOC fast-charging technology which it claims can charge a 4,000mAh battery phone up to 41 percent in just five minutes and completely charge it in 20 minutes. Apart from this announcement, the company also announced the launch of its 65W AirVOOC fast wireless charging technology which succeeds Oppo's 40W AirVOOC charging tech.

The 65W AirVOOC fast wireless charger will be packed with a glass surface coupled with a semiconductor cooler and a fan to keep the temperatures of both the phone and charging pad under control. The company says that the 65W AirVOOC wireless charging tech can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in half an hour. Besides, the charger will sport a dual coil design for a parallel charging facility.

Coming to the 125W SuperVOOC fast-charging tech, Oppo claims that the battery of the device will be split into two halves for parallel charging to optimise both voltage and flow of current. Furthermore, the battery of the device is also said to retain 80 percent of health even after 800 charging cycles. To enable faster-charging experience to smartphone users, Oppo has deployed custom chips in its 125W charging tech. The chips packs, AC/ DC control chip, MCU charge management, BMS battery management chip, VCU intelligent control chip and a custom protocol chipset.

Besides, the charger provides support to 20V/ 6.25A on the USB Type-C interface. With a dimension of 64x61.5x30mm and weighing 153.8 grams, the 125W fast-charging tech is slightly larger in size than the existing 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger. Having said that, it remains to be seen which smartphone will get the support for 125W SuperVOOC Flash Charge first. Additionally, the company also rolled out a 50W mini SuperVOOC and 110W mini flash chargers to offer fast charging on smartphones.