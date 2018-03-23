English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo A1 With 18:9 Display, Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Oppo has placed full trust on its facial recognition technology and has skipped on a fingerprint sensor with the Oppo A1.

News18.com

Updated:March 23, 2018, 1:04 PM IST
Oppo A1 has been launched in China. (Image: Oppo)
Oppo has launched a new smartphone in China by the name of Oppo A1. Priced at 1,399 Yuan (Rs 14,400 approx), the Oppo A1 is available in Dark Blue, Cherry Red and Pearly White colour options and will start retailing from April 1.

Oppo A1 sports a metal unibody design and carries a 5.7-inch HD (1440x720 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone carries a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. The phone is backed by a 3180mAh battery. In terms of optics, the Oppo A1 comes with a 13-megapixel camera at the back with LED Flash and an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS.

Surprisingly, Oppo has opted for facial recognition as a security feature and has skipped the fingerprint sensor.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
