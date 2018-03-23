Oppo A1 With 18:9 Display, Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in China by the name of Oppo A1. Priced at 1,399 Yuan (Rs 14,400 approx), the Oppo A1 is available in Dark Blue, Cherry Red and Pearly White colour options and will start retailing from April 1.Oppo A1 sports a metal unibody design and carries a 5.7-inch HD (1440x720 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone carries a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. The phone is backed by a 3180mAh battery. In terms of optics, the Oppo A1 comes with a 13-megapixel camera at the back with LED Flash and an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS.Surprisingly, Oppo has opted for facial recognition as a security feature and has skipped the fingerprint sensor.