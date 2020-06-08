Oppo A12 With 13-Megapixel Dual Camera Launched in India: All You Need To Know

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo expanded its A-series smartphone range with the launch of its new entry-level A12 smartphone in India. The Oppo A12 which will go on sale from June 10 is powered by Android 9 ColorOS 6.1 out-of-the-box and will be available in two colour options - Black and Blue.

Oppo A12 Specifications

The Oppo A12 sports a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 720 X 1520 resolution, a 19.9 aspect ratio and Cornilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. For security, the Oppo A12 has a fingerprint sensor and also a face unlock support. For photography duties, the Oppo A12 has a dual rear camera setup which houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front, along with an f/2.4 lens.

Among other features, the Oppo A12 packs a 4,230mAh battery, that claims to offer 17 hours of online video streaming, 8 hours of online gaming, and 63 hours of audio playback.

Oppo A12 Price, Launch Offers

The Oppo A12 is priced at Rs 9,900 for the base 3GB + 32GB storage option, whereas, the 4GB + 64GB storage option carries the price tag of Rs 11,490. As for the launch offers, customers purchasing the Oppo A12 smartphone before June 21 will get a six-month extended warranty. Besides, the company is also offering a 5 percent cashback on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions and Federal Bank Debit Card EMI. Furthermore, there will be EMI options available from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, and ICICI Bank.