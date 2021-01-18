Oppo A12's Price in India Dropped Again, Now Available at Rs 8,490

The Oppo A12 is getting a price cut in India, nearly two months after its last price revision. The latest development is applicable across all partnered and official Oppo channels, and customers can purchase the smartphone with the new pricing starting today. The budget phone for entry-level users packs dual rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, and a 4,320mAh battery. It is available to purchase in Black and Blue colour option.

Currently, the Oppo A12 price in India starts at Rs 8,490, down from the previous selling price of Rs 8,990 for the base 3GB + 32GB storage variant. Its 4GB + 64GB model now costs Rs 10,990, instead of Rs 11,490. The budget smartphone was launched in India in April last year for a starting price of Rs 9,990. Customers can purchase the device via Oppo offline and online channels, Flipkart, and Amazon. Notably, the e-commerce platforms are also offering sale deals like no-cost EMI, exchange offer, and cashback-deal with select cards. The change in pricing was initially spotted by 91Mobiles.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A12 sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Cornilla Glass 3 protection on top. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. For security, the Oppo A12 has a fingerprint sensor and also a face unlock support.

Its dual rear cameras come inside a pill-shaped camera module, accompanied by an LED flash. The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.4 lens. Other notable features of the Oppo A12 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and more. It includes a 4,230mAh battery that charges via a Micro USB-port. Oppo claims that the phone can deliver 17 hours of online video streaming, eight hours of online gaming, and 63 hours of audio playback.