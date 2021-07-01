Oppo A15, A53s and Other Budget Phones Get Price Hike: Here’s How Much They Cost Now

Oppo India has seemingly issued a new pricing guidance to distributors and retailers, issuing a new price list for some of its budget and mid-range smartphones in India. The new pricing will be effective for four of its phones starting today, July 1, and cover the Oppo A11K, A15, A15s and A53s 5G. The four phones are pricier by either Rs 500 or Rs 1,000, depending on which you go for, and while Oppo hasn’t issued a statement or an explanation behind its price hike, it likely represents the higher manufacturing costs that many OEMs are expected to incur as a result of ongoing market crises for chipsets. While the new prices are not yet reflected across all online retailers, they should be updated soon.

According to the new pricing, shared on Twitter by user Abhishek Yadav, the new, hiked price list for the four above mentioned Oppo phones are as follows:

Oppo A11K : Old price: Rs 8,490, New price: Rs 8,990, Hike: Rs 500

: Old price: Rs 8,490, New price: Rs 8,990, Hike: Rs 500 Oppo A15 (2GB) : Old price: Rs 8,490, New price: Rs 9,490, Hike: Rs 1,000

: Old price: Rs 8,490, New price: Rs 9,490, Hike: Rs 1,000 Oppo A15 (3GB) : Old price: Rs 9,990, New price: Rs 10,490, Hike: Rs 500

: Old price: Rs 9,990, New price: Rs 10,490, Hike: Rs 500 Oppo A15s (64GB) : Old price: 11,490, New price: Rs 12,490, Hike: Rs 1,000

: Old price: 11,490, New price: Rs 12,490, Hike: Rs 1,000 Oppo A53s 5G (8GB): Old price: Rs 16,990, New price: Rs 17,990, Hike: Rs 1,000

At the moment, Oppo has not specified price revisions for the 128GB variant of the A15s, or the 6GB RAM variant of the A53s 5G. As a result, the Oppo A15s 128GB also continues to sell at Rs 12,490 – the same as its 64GB storage variant. Given that this is contradictory, Oppo may issue a correction for its prices soon. The 6GB RAM variant of the Oppo A53s 5G, meanwhile, continues to retail at Rs 14,990, pitching itself as one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India right now.

Interestingly, the price hike comes on the same day when popular tipster Evan Blass posted official looking renders of the Oppo A16 on Twitter. The latter is expected to replace the A15 series in markets where it sells, including India. The A16 is expected to be an incremental upgrade over the A15, and is tipped to offer a slightly refined overall design along with the Helio G35 SoC from MediaTek. Most other specs, including the display, battery and RAM are expected to remain the same as before.

Given that Oppo has already hiked the price of the A15, it is likely that the A16 may be introduced in India at the same price as the A15 – especially considering how value sensitive the Indian smartphone market continues to be.

