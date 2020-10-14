Oppo A15 With 13-Megapixel Camera to Launch Tomorrow via Amazon

Oppo is expanding its A-series smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of Oppo A15 on October 15. The smartphone launch is scheduled at 12 PM noon on Amazon, a promotional poster on the e-commerce website revealed. The poster also highlights the smartphone's triple camera setup at the back along with a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. Next to the square rear camera module, there's a fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

The camera setup at the back includes a 13-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The Oppo A15 will come with eye protection and AI brightness to automatically adjust brightness for a longer and better viewing experience. The poster further reveals the phone's blue colour variant, although the company might provide more colour options. We can notice the volume rockers and power button on the right side of the smartphone.

Meanwhile, notable tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with 91Mobiles teased last week that the Oppo A15 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The same MediaTek mobile processor powers smartphones including Vivo Y17 and Motorola G8 Power Lite. The tipster had added that 32GB inbuilt storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The upcoming Oppo phone is tipped to run on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 out-of-the-box.

Rumours further suggest the presence of a 4,230mAh battery and a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the Oppo A15. The phone will likely weigh 175 grams. The pricing and the sale availability details will be known following the official launch.