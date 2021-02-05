Oppo A15s Gets New 128GB Storage Variant in India, Priced at Rs 12,490

Oppo is adding a new storage model to the Oppo A15s lineup in India. The Chinese tech firm today announced the launch of 4GB + 128GB model of the Oppo A15s that sits alongside its existing 4GB + 64GB storage option. Oppo had launched the smartphone in India in December 2020, that comes with triple rear cameras and MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The smartphone is offered in Dynamic Black, Fancy White, and Rainbow Silver colour options.

The price of the new 4GB + 128GB model of the Oppo A15s is set at Rs 12,490. In contrast, the 4GB + 64GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs 11,490. Both the models are available to purchase in India via Oppo stores and Amazon India. At the time of writing this article, both Amazon and Oppo websites are yet to reflect the new Oppo A15s.

In terms of specifications, the new storage of option carries the same features as the older storage option. The Oppo A15s sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a notch for the selfie camera - similar to its sibling, Oppo A15. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. It also runs Android-10 based ColorOS 7.2 out-of-the-box that supports features such as system-wide dark mode, icon pull-down gesture, and three-finger scrolling screenshot on the smartphone. Its triple rear camera setup comprises a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensors. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera for video calling and selfies. The phone's camera app supports modes like AI beautification, night mode, time-lapse, slow-motion, among many more.

Other features on the Oppo A15s include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more. The phone packs a 4,230mAh battery and is said to be 7.9mm in thickness.