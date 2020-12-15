Oppo A15s Leaked Promotional Poster Reveals Smartphone Design, RAM Figures and Screen Size

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo may launch its Oppo A15s in India soon, according to a recently-found promotional image. The Oppo A15s will come as the successor to the Oppo A15 budget smartphone that was launched in the country in October this year. Ahead of its supposed launch, the Oppo A15s has surfaced in many leaks, hinting at the possible specifications of the smartphone. Now, the leaked image reveals the design of the smartphone and a few key specifications of the device.

The Oppo A15s promotional image was spotted by The Leaker. The image does not hint at the smartphone's price but mentions cashback offers and no-cost EMI options from several financial institutions. The Oppo A15 is priced at Rs 8,990 in India for the base 2GB RAM variant while the 3GB RAM model is priced at Rs 9,990. The leaked promotional image shows the smartphone with a slim body and a square-shaped triple camera module, along with a fingerprint scanner at the back. The Leaker report says that the AI triple camera setup will include a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with two 2-megapixel shooters.

Further, the poster also reveals that the Oppo A15s will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The RAM figures indicate that the Oppo A15s will be more powerful than its predecessor, the Oppo A15. Further, the leaked poster says that the smartphone will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and an AI rear camera. While that is all that the leaked poster has revealed, previous leaks have suggested that the Oppo A15s could comes with a MediaTek Heli P35 chipset that also powers the Oppo A15. The smartphone is expected to be launched before the end of this year, previous reports have suggested.