Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India, Priced at Rs 11,490

The Oppo A15s has been launched in India, months after the Chinese smartphone company introduced the vanilla Oppo A15. The two phones are quite similar to each other in terms of specification, though the newly launched Oppo A15s has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is an upgrade from its sibling. The latest Oppo smartphone comes in three colour options of Dynamic Black, Fancy White, and Rainbow Silver. The company in a press note says that its sale in India will start December 21 onwards via Amazon India and partnered retailers.

The Oppo A15s price in India is set at Rs 11,490 for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage model. Its sale offers via retail outlets include 5 percent cashback on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and Zest Money. Customers can also select no-cost EMI option up to six months with credits card provided by Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial, HDFC, and ICICI Bank. Notably, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount with HDFC debit and credit cards as well as no-cost EMI for up to six months. Oppo in the press note says that the sale offers are valid from December 21 to 25, 2020.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A15s sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and a notch for the selfie camera - similar to its sibling, Oppo A15. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. It also runs Android-10 based ColorOS 7.2 out-of-the-box. Its triple rear camera setup comprises a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensors. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera for video calling and selfies. The phone's camera app supports modes like AI beautification, night mode, time-lapse, slow-motion, among many more.

Other features on the Oppo A15s include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more. The phone packs a 4,230mAh battery and is said to be 7.9mm in thickness.