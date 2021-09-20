Oppo A16 Launched In India With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000mAh Battery: Price, Specs

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its latest budget offering in India, the Oppo A16, which comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The smartphone comes as a successor of the Oppo A15 that was launched last year. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and is being sold in the country via Amazon. The Oppo A16 is priced at Rs 13,990 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in two colour options - Crystal Black and Pearl Blue. Buyers of the Oppo A16 can also avail no-cost EMI for up to 3 months, and a Rs 750 discount.

The Oppo A16 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. The smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with Eye Care mode. It is powered by a MediaTek Helip G35 chipset that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. There is a 5,000mAh battery on board with Smart Battery Protection features. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel bokeh (depth) sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The smartphone sports an 8-megapixel selfie snapper up front.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo A16 includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here