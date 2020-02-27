English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Oppo A31 With MediaTek Helio P35 Processor Launched: Price, Features and More

The new Oppo A31 is a new budget offering from the company with some underwhelming specs.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 27, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
Oppo has introduced a new budget smartphone for the Indian market. The new A31 (2020) comes with a triple camera setup at the back and will be offered in two variants. The handset also offers a 20:9 aspect ratio display, with a waterdrop notch at the top and a regular fingerprint scanner at the back.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 11,490 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, and Rs 13,990 for the 6GB + 128GB option. The former goes on sale starting February 29, while the 6GB + 128GB option will be available from the second week of March. Oppo has announced some launch offers including a 5 percent instant cashback on Yes Bank credit card for both EMI and non-EMI options. The cashback can be availed from Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliq, Snapdeal, and Paytm Mall between February 29 and March 31. There is also another 5 percent cashback for both ICICI Bank and Yes Bank customers using EMI options. Lastly, customers can get benefits worth Rs 7,050 courtesy Reliance Jio.

The new Oppo A31 (2020) features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio protected with Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM options. The triple rear camera includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth shooter, and a 2-megapixel sensor to shoot macro shots. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of storage, you get 128GB of inbuilt memory that can be expanded using a microSD card of up to 256GB. Othere features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, MicroUSB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs on Android 9.0 with ColorOS 6.1.2 on top. Ther battery is rated at 4,230mAh and is said to offer “all-day usage” on a single charge. It will be available in two colour options- Mystery Black and Fantasy White.

