Oppo A33 (2020) With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Availability & More

Oppo is expanding its A-series smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of Oppo A33 (2020). The new Oppo A33 (2020) was first unveiled in Indonesia in September, and the phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery and triple rear cameras. The smartphone supports 18W fast charging solution and features a super-power saving mode that further helps to extend the battery life of the smartphone through a series of power-saving strategies.

The Oppo A33 (2020) price in India is set at Rs. 11,990 for the single 3GB + 32GB storage variant that comes in two colour options of Moonlight Black and Mint Cream. Customers will be able to purchase the phone by the end of October via Flipkart and Oppo e-store; however, the company is yet to share the exact date of availability. Flipkart users will get 5 percent cashback with cards provided by Kotak Bank, RBL Bank, Bank of Baroda and more. Customers on the e-commerce site can also opt for the standard EMI option at the time of the purchase. Oppo further highlights that users purchasing the Oppo A33 (2020) across mainline retailers can enjoy sale deals from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, HDB, IDFC First Bank, HDFC, and ICICI consumer loan.

Moving to the features, the Oppo A33 (2020) sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and runs Android-based ColorOS 7.2 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, it includes the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The storage can also be expanded via a dedicated microSD slot (up to 256GB), and the phone supports dual-SIM cards (Nano). At the front, there's an 8-megapixel AI front camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout, for selfies and video calling.

The triple rear camera setup houses a 13-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel cameras to capture sharp images with a professional bokeh effect. The rear cameras also support modes such as Portrait Bokeh and Dazzle Colour mode coupled with a dozen of image filters. Other features on the Oppo A33 (2020) include dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, WiFi ac and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.