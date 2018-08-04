Oppo A3s 3GB+32GB Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More

Guess what?

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched the 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage variant of the Oppo A3s. The 3 GB RAM Oppo A3s succeeds the 2 GB RAM+16 GB storage variant. The OPPO A3s 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant has been priced at Rs.13,990 in India and will be available online via Flipkart as well as at offline stores across the country. Oppo announced the launch of its new variant on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Guess what? Your favourite #OPPOA3s is now available in 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM also. Head on over to Flipkart and offline stores to get your very own A3s today! DualPowerDualCamera.”The OPPO A3s features a 6.2-inch 720 x 1520 FullView IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass layer on top. Under its hood, the Oppo smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.Oppo A3s houses a dual-camera setup at its rear with 13MP and 2MP sensors. There is an 8MP selfie camera with AI capabilities on board. The company touts that there is AI Beauty 2.0 with diversified facial recognition support to click perfect selfies. The phone runs ColorOS 5.1, which is based on Android Oreo 8.1 and houses a 4,230 mAh battery. The device comes with facial recognition using the front camera for face unlock.To recall, Oppo has recently launched its new device Oppo A5 in China. The device features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 87.9 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The OPPO A5 is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB. In terms of optics the device sports a dual camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture to detect the depth in portrait mode. For the front camera, it has an 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats. The device runs on Android 8.1 operating system and houses a 4230mAh battery.