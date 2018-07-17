English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Oppo A3s vs Xiaomi Redmi Y2 vs Moto E5 Plus vs Oppo Realme 1 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): Spec Comaprision
Oppo A3s will compete with the likes of Redmi Y2, Oppo Realme 1, Moto E5 Plus and Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1). Here's a specifications comparison between the new Oppo A3s, Redmi Y2, Oppo Realme 1, Moto E5 Plus and Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1).
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has recently launched its latest device Oppo A3s in India for Rs 10,990. The key features of the Oppo A3s include a dual rear camera setup, a 'Super Full Screen' display, a 4230mAh battery, and the octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC. Available in two distinct colours: Red and Dark Purple, one can buy the phone from most online sites like Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm and also from offline stores. The smartphone will compete with the likes of Redmi Y2, Oppo Realme 1, Moto E5 Plus and Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1). Here's a specifications comparison between the new Oppo A3s, Redmi Y2, Oppo Realme 1, Moto E5 Plus and Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1).
Oppo A3s:
Oppo A3s features a 6.2-inch full-screen display with a notch cut out on top. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. Also on offer is 16GB of onboard storage.
Oppo A3s sports 13MP+2MP dual rear cameras. The front 8MP shooter is AI (Artificial Intelligence)-enabled, the company said in a press statement. The company’s AI Beauty technology is included as well. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core processor and fuelled by a 4230mAh battery.
The handset supports a "music party" function that would enable users to connect multiple smartphones with versions of OPPO's own Android-based ColorOS 5.1 or above to play the same track using hotspot, eliminating the need for speakers.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Specifications:
The Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.
Moto E5 Plus:
Moto E5 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. For photography, Moto E5 Plus sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with laser autofocus. The rear camera can also be used to scan QR codes, barcodes and business cards.
Up front, there’s a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and selfie flash. The Moto E5 Plus gets a massive 5,000mAh battery with Motorola‘s own TurboPower charging technology for fast charging. On the software front, the Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.
Oppo Realme 1 Specifications:
Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.
(Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
As for its optics, the Realme 1 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back with PDAF and depth (Bokeh) effect and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front that also support Bokeh effect. Security features on the smartphone include a Face Unlock but surprisingly, skips out on a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a microUSB slot, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and a hybrid SIM slot for dual-SIM connectivity.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Specifications:
The Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android.
(Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Also Read: Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impressions Review: An All-Rounder With a Mammoth Battery
As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED.
Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
