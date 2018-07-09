English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

OPPO A3s With Dual Cameras And Notched Display to launch in India

The highlight of the OPPO A3s is its notch-based edge-to-edge bezel-less display, an AI-powered selfie camera.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is expected to launch its latest budget smartphone Oppo A3s in India soon. The phone will come at a starting price of Rs 10,990 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant.

Also Read: Xiaomi Will Kick Off Fourth Anniversary in India With Mi4You Sale

Oppo A3s features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The upcoming Oppo A3s features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset under the hood paired with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of optics, OPPO A3s sports a dual rear camera setup comprising 13MP, f/2.2 primary sensor and a 2MP, f/2.4 secondary sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The phone packs 4,230mAh battery, runs Android Oreo 8.1-based ColorOS 5.1.

Also Read: Oppo A5 With 4,320mAh Battery, Dual Cameras And 4GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications And More

In terms of connectivity options, the OPPO A3s includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

To recall, Oppo has recently launched its new device Oppo A5 in China. The device features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 87.9 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The OPPO A5 is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB. In terms of optics the device sports a dual camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture to detect the depth in portrait mode. For the front camera, it has an 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats. The device runs on Android 8.1 operating system and houses a 4230mAh battery.

Aloso Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!


Also Watch

