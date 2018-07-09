English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OPPO A3s With Dual Cameras And Notched Display to launch in India
The highlight of the OPPO A3s is its notch-based edge-to-edge bezel-less display, an AI-powered selfie camera.
OPPO A3s With Dual Cameras And Notched Display to launch in India
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is expected to launch its latest budget smartphone Oppo A3s in India soon. The phone will come at a starting price of Rs 10,990 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant.
Also Read: Xiaomi Will Kick Off Fourth Anniversary in India With Mi4You Sale
Oppo A3s features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The upcoming Oppo A3s features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset under the hood paired with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of optics, OPPO A3s sports a dual rear camera setup comprising 13MP, f/2.2 primary sensor and a 2MP, f/2.4 secondary sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The phone packs 4,230mAh battery, runs Android Oreo 8.1-based ColorOS 5.1.
Also Read: Oppo A5 With 4,320mAh Battery, Dual Cameras And 4GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications And More
In terms of connectivity options, the OPPO A3s includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack.
To recall, Oppo has recently launched its new device Oppo A5 in China. The device features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 87.9 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The OPPO A5 is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB. In terms of optics the device sports a dual camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture to detect the depth in portrait mode. For the front camera, it has an 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats. The device runs on Android 8.1 operating system and houses a 4230mAh battery.
Aloso Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
Also Read: Xiaomi Will Kick Off Fourth Anniversary in India With Mi4You Sale
Oppo A3s features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The upcoming Oppo A3s features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset under the hood paired with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of optics, OPPO A3s sports a dual rear camera setup comprising 13MP, f/2.2 primary sensor and a 2MP, f/2.4 secondary sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The phone packs 4,230mAh battery, runs Android Oreo 8.1-based ColorOS 5.1.
Also Read: Oppo A5 With 4,320mAh Battery, Dual Cameras And 4GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications And More
In terms of connectivity options, the OPPO A3s includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack.
To recall, Oppo has recently launched its new device Oppo A5 in China. The device features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 87.9 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The OPPO A5 is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB. In terms of optics the device sports a dual camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture to detect the depth in portrait mode. For the front camera, it has an 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats. The device runs on Android 8.1 operating system and houses a 4230mAh battery.
Aloso Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hollywood Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator 2' Harley-Davidson Sold for Rs 3.3 Crore
- MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Celebrates India's Victory Over England With a Dance
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So