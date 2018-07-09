OPPO A3s With Dual Cameras And Notched Display to launch in India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is expected to launch its latest budget smartphone Oppo A3s in India soon. The phone will come at a starting price of Rs 10,990 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant.Oppo A3s features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The upcoming Oppo A3s features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset under the hood paired with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of optics, OPPO A3s sports a dual rear camera setup comprising 13MP, f/2.2 primary sensor and a 2MP, f/2.4 secondary sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The phone packs 4,230mAh battery, runs Android Oreo 8.1-based ColorOS 5.1.In terms of connectivity options, the OPPO A3s includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack.To recall, Oppo has recently launched its new device Oppo A5 in China. The device features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 87.9 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The OPPO A5 is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB. In terms of optics the device sports a dual camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture to detect the depth in portrait mode. For the front camera, it has an 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats. The device runs on Android 8.1 operating system and houses a 4230mAh battery.