Oppo A5 Available With Rs.3,000 Discount on Paytm Mall: Here Are The Details

Recently launched Oppo smartphone Oppo A5 for Rs 14,990, is currently being offered on Paytm Mall with a Rs 3,000 discount. The Rs 3,000 discount on the Oppo A5 can be availed in two parts. First Paytm Mall is offering an upfront discount of 10 percent on the smartphone, which accounts up to Rs 1,499. The other offer is again a 10 percent cash back, and this one is by ICICI Bank. For using ICICI Bank credit card EMI, the bank is doling out a 10 percent cash back on the cart value. So, combining the two offers, users can get a total discount of Rs 3,000.The device features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 87.9 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The OPPO A5 is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB. In terms of optics the device sports a dual camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture to detect the depth in portrait mode. For the front camera, it has an 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats. The device runs on Android 8.1 operating system and houses a 4230mAh battery.Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.